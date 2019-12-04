If this is after business hours and life threating, please contact 911. If it isn't life threating and after business hours, please contact the Regional Traffic Management Center in the link below

This form should NOT be used to report any kind of Highway EMERGENCY.

You can use the form below to submit a work request for maintenance. Requests are limited to the Maintenance Item - Description drop down list. However, if you do not find what you want to report in the Maintenance Item - Description drop down list then please click on Other and describe, in detail, your request. You can also contact your local TDOT Maintenance office.

*Please note: TDOT is responsible for only state-owned roads which are interstates and state routes.

Our goal at TDOT is to provide you with the best service possible. To accomplish this goal we must collect as much relevant information as possible concerning your maintenance work request. Several of the fields within the form are mandatory. Mandatory fields are identified with an asterisk "*"

Also, remember the "Hands Free Law" in Tennessee. Please no texting and driving.