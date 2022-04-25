First Lady Maria Lee invites all Tennessee elementary students (grades: rising K – 6) to participate in the statewide Tennessee Kids Serve Summer Challenge. The goal of this challenge is to instill in kids a heart for service and ask them to join the first lady in devoting a small portion of their summer break to serving others.

The challenge will start on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 and conclude on Monday, August 1, 2022

All students who complete the challenge will receive a certificate of recognition signed by First Lady Maria Lee. Those who complete the highest number of service hours during the challenge will be invited to a Summer Service Carnival event at the Tennessee Residence with Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee in celebration of their hard work!

To REGISTER your child for the

Tennessee Kids Serve Summer Challenge : click here.