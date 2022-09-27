Have questions? Review our Frequently Asked Questions section below for answers. Still need help? Call the P-EBT Assistance Line at 833-419-3210.

Need help with the Parent Portal? Check out our Parent Portal Resource Guide:

Parents can Click Here to check eligibility for available P-EBT and verify their mailing address on the P-EBT Parent Portal .

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Who decides if a child/student is eligible for P-EBT?

Each school/school district provides TDHS with information on students that are eligible to receive P-EBT. If you are unsure if your child received free or reduced-priced meals at school, or if your child attends a Community Eligibility Provision, Provision 2 or 3 school, contact the school for more detail.

2. When will I get my P-EBT benefits?

Each round of P-EBT has a timeline based on federal approvals and collaboration between the Tennessee Departments of Human Services and Education. To check the status and distribution date of P-EBT benefits, parents can use the P-EBT Parent Portal by visiting https://tdhs.service-now.com/relief or calling the P-EBT hotline at 1-833-419-3210. Distribution dates are also shared on the TDHS website, and on TDHS Facebook and Twitter accounts.

3. How much will I get?

The P-EBT amount is based on each student’s school learning situation which is confirmed by their school and can vary from student to student, even within a family. To view the amount your child may receive, visit the P-EBT Parent Portal at https://tdhs.service-now.com/relief.

You can check your P-EBT card balance on www.connectebt.com or by calling the number on the back of your P-EBT card.

4.How will I get my P-EBT benefits?

You will receive a P-EBT card for each eligible child in your household mailed to your address provided by the school. To ensure we have your correct address please visit https://tdhs.service-now.com/relief as soon as possible - login/create an account, click the Parent Portal button, and update your address if needed.

5. Should I keep my P-EBT card after using benefits?

Yes, you should keep your card in case you qualify for future P-EBT program benefits. Your card will be reloaded as long as the program continues and you qualify.

6. Why did my student not receive a P-EBT card?

If you think your student qualifies but you have not received a card, Call the P-EBT assistance line at 833-419-3210.

7. My address is incorrect, can I update my address?

Yes, to update please visit https://tdhs.service-now.com/relief login/create an account, click the Parent Portal button and update your address as needed. You may also call the P-EBT Assistance Line at 833-419-3210.

8. I don’t agree with the P-EBT amount my child received, what can I do?

For School Year 2021/2022 P-EBT, parents can submit a request through the Reconsideration Process. During the Reconsideration process (July 22, 2022 through August 29, 2022) Parents can to sign into the P-EBT Parent Portal to request a reconsideration. Once logged in, you can submit missing days to the Reconsideration process by clicking on the ‘Reconsideration’ link in the main headers or from the ‘Quick Links’ section. To process a reconsideration, parents will need to ensure their child/children are linked to their P-EBT Parent Portal account. Parents will need to attest and submit the selected days to complete the Reconsideration process.

If you have not created a P-EBT Parent Portal account already, please create an account by visiting: https://onedhs.tn.gov, select P-EBT Parent Portal and link your children to process a Reconsideration.

For more information, visit: https://www.tn.gov/humanservices/p-ebt/school-year-2021-22-p-ebt-reconsideration-process.html.

9. I was told my child is not eligible to receive P-EBT, but I believe they are eligible. What can I do?

For School Year 2021/2022 P-EBT, parents can submit a request through the Reconsideration Process. For more information, visit: https://www.tn.gov/humanservices/p-ebt/school-year-2021-22-p-ebt-reconsideration-process.html.



10. I don’t want to use my P-EBT funds. What do I do?

If you do not feel your family needs the P-EBT benefits, and you would like to decline benefits, please destroy the card after you get it. P-EBT benefits are non-transferrable. You can also decline to participate by visiting https://tdhs.service-now.com/relief login/create an account, click the Parent Portal button and select Decline Benefits.

11. I have received my student’s P-EBT card, how do I activate it?

Please call 1-888-997-9444 to activate the card. To activate the card, you will need the last four (4) numbers on the P-EBT card. When it asks for the last four (4) digits of the child’s social security number, use 0000 and date of birth for the child identified on the card. During the activation process you will be instructed to select a four-digit personal identification number (PIN) which you will use at retailers along with the card to access the benefits.

12. Do I have to activate my student's P-EBT card by a specific date?

We encourage all families to activate each student's P-EBT card as soon as the card is received.

13. Do I have to use all my P-EBT benefits when I get them?

No. Unused P-EBT benefits will carry over from month to month. Unused funds will be removed from the P-EBT card after one year.

14. How do I check my P-EBT balance?

You can call 1-888-997-9444 (the number on the back of your P-EBT card) to check your P-EBT balance.

15. I lost my P-EBT card. Can I get a new one?

Yes. Visit www.connectebt.com to request a new P-EBT card or call 1-888-997-9444.

16. Where can I use my P-EBT benefits? What can I buy with them?

You can use your P-EBT benefits at any store that accepts SNAP, including at select online grocers. Most retailers have signs saying they accept SNAP or EBT.

17. What if I do not use all the P-EBT benefits?

Unused P-EBT benefits will carry over from month to month. Unused funds will be removed from the P-EBT card after one year.

18. What can I buy with the P-EBT card?

You can buy most fresh, canned, frozen food items including but not limited to:

Fresh fruits and vegetables

Meat, dairy and eggs

Rice, beans and dry goods

Seeds to grow your own plants

19. What items can I NOT buy with the P-EBT card?

Items you can NOT buy include:

Prepared meals sold hot and ready to eat

Diapers

Cleaning products

Toilet paper, paper towels, etc.

Supplements / medicine

Pet food

Alcohol

For more information regarding eligible food items visit: https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/eligible-food-items

20. Who do I contact for any additional questions I may have about P-EBT?

For any additional questions you may have regarding P-EBT, call the P-EBT Assistance Line at (833) 419-3210.