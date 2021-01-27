T-Mobile Tech for TN Students

In this program, over 200,000 student connectivity devices with data services will be provided to districts across the state of Tennessee. For the next five years, over 40,000 devices will be provided annually with five years of service for each device.

Districts will have a choice for each of the device's data allowance and options range from 100GB of annual data for free up to unlimited data for $15 per month.

The program is managed by the Tennessee Department of Education and is part of T-Mobile’s Project 10 Million, which has a goal of bringing free internet to 10 million students across America.

To get started, districts need to review the program documentation and submit a Program Application using the link on this page. After submitting this application, a member of the district technology team or the T-Mobile team will be in touch with next steps.



